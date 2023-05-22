Police renew call for tips 2 years after fatal shooting of 16-year-old Columbus girl

The shooting occurred on May 22, 2021 during what police described as an unsanctioned "pop-up party" at the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been two years since 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at Bicentennial Park — and police have little information to help solve the case.

Columbus police detective Delbert Chapman, the lead investigator on the case, asked the public for help when meeting with media members on Monday.

Chapman said over the last two years, police have received limited information on the case.

The shooting occurred on May 22, 2021 during what police described as an unsanctioned "pop-up party" at the park. Police said roughly 200-300 people were in attendance when shots were fired.

Chapman said only two people from the party stuck around after the shooting, and it was because they missed their rides. He asked for anyone who may have been in attentence to come forward with more information.

"Somebody knows something. You can't have 200-300 people standing in a group and nobody not see anything," Chapman said.

Chapman said he has stayed in contact with Olivia's mother in the two years since her death and would like to provide closure for the family.

Kurtz was a student in the Columbus City Schools district and attended Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center. She had had just earned a high honor at the school, two weeks before her death.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.