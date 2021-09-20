Columbus billboards detail reward information in hopes to make arrest in deadly Bicentennial Park shooting

A photo of Olivia Kurtz is now featured on 32 billboards across the city in an effort to encourage people to come forward.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Billboards offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to the death of a 16-year-old at Bicentennial Park can now be seen around Columbus.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the reward last Wednesday in exchange for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Olivia Kurtz.

Kurtz was killed in a shooting that injured five other people, all under the age of 20, during a private party at the park back in May. Prior to her death, Kurtz was a student in the Columbus City Schools district and attended Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center.

"No information is too small, and it could be important even though it may not seem important to you," Special Agent Will Rivers said during a press conference with Columbus police. "Any information is critical."