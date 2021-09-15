FBI to assist Columbus Police with investigation into fatal shooting of 16-year-old at Bicentennial Park

Olivia Kurtz was killed in a shooting that injured five other people, all under the age of 20, during a private party at the park on May 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Federal Bureau of Investigation will assist the Columbus Division of Police with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Bicentennial Park back in May.

Olivia Kurtz was killed in a shooting that injured five other people, all under the age of 20, during a private party at the park on May 22.

At the time, Deputy Chief Tim Becker said the party was not sanctioned by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and described the gathering as a "pop-up party."

Kurtz was a student in the Columbus City Schools district and attended Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center. She had had just earned a high honor at the school, two weeks before her death.

In the months since, police have not made any arrests or provided information on a possible suspect.

During a press conference Wednesday, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and FBI Special Agent Will Rivers will announce the details of joint efforts in the investigation into Kurtz’s death.

The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. You can watch it on 10tv.com, 10TV Youtube and the 10TV News app.