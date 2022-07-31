World War II veteran from Ohio laid to rest

The life of Pfc. Keith Bowen, who was killed in France in 1945, was celebrated on Friday with full military honors.

CLEVELAND — More than 75 years after a World War II soldier's death, his remains are finally back home in Ashland County.

The life of Pfc. Keith Bowen, who was killed in France in 1945, was celebrated on Friday with full military honors. His remains had been unaccounted for decades, but DNA tests earlier this year finally revealed his identity.

Bowen, 26, of Ashland, was part of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. The unit that was attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France in January 1945 when they were surrounded by German forces, officials said.

Only two men from his company made it through German lines, and the rest were captured or killed. Bowen’s body could not be immediately recovered, due to the heavy fighting.

Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said their scientists used anthropological analysis to identify Bowen. He was actually accounted for back in March, officials said, but the announcement was delayed until his family received a full briefing.

"He was proud to serve and he gave up everything," said Bowen's granddaughter Lisa Simpson during Friday's service. So we are free, and we can live our lives in America. And that is what so many people I don’t think really think about today."