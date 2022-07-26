Video warns young Ohio drivers about dangers of distracted driving

The video features two young people breaking down what distracted driving is and what the punishment can be for those who are caught.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office released a new educational video on Tuesday to teach young drivers the dangers of distracted driving.

"This new educational video uses a light touch to engage young drivers on this incredibly serious topic," DeWine said. "By using young drivers to deliver this message, we hope the important safety lessons stay with Ohio's teenagers every time they get behind the wheel."

There have been more than 69,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,060 fatal and serious injury crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, 40% of the drivers were between the ages of 15-24.

In Ohio, anyone under the age of 18 can be pulled over if an officer sees them using their phone in any way.

Drivers who are cited for distracted driving face a $150 fine and teen drivers face an additional 60-day license suspension. An additional $100 fine can be issued if the distracted driving happens while committing a moving violation. The fine can be waived if the offender goes to a distracted driving education course.