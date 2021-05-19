7 accused in alleged hazing death of Stone Foltz to appear in court

Foltz, of Delaware County, died on March 7, days after an alleged hazing involving alcohol at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off-campus on March 4.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Seven men are set to hear charges Wednesday in a Wood County courtroom over the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Foltz, 20, of Delaware County, died on March 7, days after an alleged hazing involving alcohol at a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event off-campus on March 4.

Prosecutors say as part of a hazing ritual, Foltz was instructed to drink a high amount of alcohol.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled his death was caused by "fatal ethanol intoxication during hazing incident."

Foltz was put on life-support for organ donation, according to his family.

There are seven people facing charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide felonious assault, obstructing justice, and hazing charges. Charges were dropped for one man.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Felonious assault, Involuntary manslaughter (Felony 3rd degree), Reckless homicide, Obstructing official business.

Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Tampering with evidence, Obstructing justice, Obstructing official business, Hazing.

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Reckless homicide, Tampering with evidence, Hazing.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Tampering with evidence, Obstructing official business, Hazing.

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Obstructing official business, Hazing.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York: charged with Involuntary manslaughter, Hazing.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland: charged with Tampering with evidence, Obstructing official business, Hazing.