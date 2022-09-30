Ohio mom gives birth in ambulance outside of home

There was no time for Alyson Michael to get to the hospital so a crew of four first responders helped Michael give birth to her baby girl in the ambulance.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The birth of a northeastern Ohio girl is a story that will surely be shared for generations.

Alyson Michael, a mother of three boys, knows the feeling of going into labor. That happened a little after 3 a.m. on Tuesday except this time, there was no time to get to the hospital.

Her husband John called 911 and medics rushed to their Medina County home.

"She was wanting to make an appearance. That's for sure. She has three brothers she has to keep up with," Michaels said.

Firefighter Brandy Crall braced for the possibility of delivering a baby while keeping Michael calm.

"We made eye contact for sure and she was like 'I'm having this baby,'" Crall said.

The firefighter helped Michael get into the ambulance parked in the driveway.

"I lifted up her pajama shirt and there was the head," Crall said.

With Michael still standing in the ambulance, Clara Smith was born.

"And as soon as I moved that cord, she went and landed right in my hands. Looked right at my monitor and I was like 3:47 time of birth," Cralll said.

Delivering a baby in an ambulance was a first for everyone on the four-person rescue team.

"Well being like pretty much the youngest person that was here at the time was it was crazy," said DeAnte Taylor, a paramedic on the team.

As for Michael, she is still trying to process the fact she gave birth to her daughter in the driveway.

Michael will forever be grateful to the first responders who also delivered balloons and gifts to her in the hospital.

"They definitely have a part in Clara's life. That's for sure, like, they do," Michael said.

"I really wanted to hold the baby again, and we just wanted her to know that we appreciate it, and this is the highlight of my career," Crall said.

Baby Clara is doing just fine, who already has a great story to tell with only a few days on Earth so far.