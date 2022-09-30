Minimum wage in Ohio to increase on Jan. 1 to $10.10 per hour

A Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 says the state’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2023 and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.

The current minimum wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees and applied to businesses with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or more per year.

A Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 says the state’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

The Department of Commerce said the wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September.

The index increased by 8.7% over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022.

For employees at smaller companies below the $371,000 gross receipts and those who are 14- and 15-yearsold, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.