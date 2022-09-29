Ohio reports first death associated with monkeypox

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the state’s first death associated with the monkeypox virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health confirmed that an Ohio man has died after contracting the monkeypox virus.

This is the first death in the state health officials have associated with monkeypox. In a release, ODH said the man had other health conditions.

No additional information was provided on where this case was located in the state.

ODH's Press Secretary Ken Gordon said in a written statement that the infections with this type of monkeypox are rarely fatal.

"Most people with monkeypox recover fully within 2 to 4 weeks without the need for medical treatment, but people with weakened immune systems may be more likely to get seriously ill or die."

The first case in Ohio was reported June 2022 and since that time, 276 cases have appeared.

Cuyahoga County is reported as having 140 cases and Franklin County, 44, of Thursday afternoon.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact between people.

ODH suggests that people:

Avoid direct contact with the rash, sores, scabs or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Avoid prolonged, close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

Do not touch personal items used by a person with monkeypox