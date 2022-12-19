Body found in Kentucky 34 years ago identified as missing Columbus woman

Kentucky State Police announced the woman who was found on the side of a road in 1988 was identified as Linda Bennett.

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A body that was found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago has been identified as a Columbus woman.

In May of that year, a couple found an unresponsive woman while they were on a walk in Owenton in Owen County. Detectives determined that her death was a homicide, but could not identify the victim.

Detectives collected fingerprints and compared them to others in databases and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but police ran out of leads.

A month later, Bennett's family reported her missing to authorities in Columbus, where she was last known to live. Bennett's family didn't live in the same state as her and had limited contact.

In 2022, police gathered new information, which led to the victim's son. The son gave police a DNA sample, which was a match to Bennett, positively confirming her identity.

"Advancements in technology and scientific testing have led to this new information. This could not have been done without the combined efforts of all those working on this case," said Kentucky State Police Detective Paul Johnson. "I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Bennett and hope that knowing her whereabouts helps them to rest easier."