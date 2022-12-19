Police: 1 shot in leg during argument inside southeast Columbus Wendy's restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot during an argument at a Wendy's restaurant in southeast Columbus on Monday.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. inside the restaurant located at 4381 Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road.
Two people got into an argument and police said one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person in the leg.
The victim's condition is described as stable, according to police.
No employees or customers were injured. Police do not have anyone in custody.