Police: 1 shot in leg during argument inside southeast Columbus Wendy's restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot during an argument at a Wendy's restaurant in southeast Columbus on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. inside the restaurant located at 4381 Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road.

Two people got into an argument and police said one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person in the leg.

The victim's condition is described as stable, according to police.