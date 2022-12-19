26-year-old fatally shot outside Reynoldsburg bar

Police are asking anyone who was at Putters Pub in the hours of Friday night into Saturday morning to reach out with information.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar in the overnight hours of Saturday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Putters Pub, located at 6014 East Livingston Avenue.

The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said two people were shot in the parking lot.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Talando Whitmore, was pronounced deceased. Police did not provide further details on the other shooting victim.