5 injured during barbershop shooting in Cleveland; 1 critically injured

Police said a male entered the "IFIXUGLY" barbershop in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood and started firing shots inside the business around 3:10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Five people were injured during a shooting at a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.

According to WKYC in Cleveland, police said a male entered the "IFIXUGLY" barbershop in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood and started firing shots inside the business around 3:10 pm.

The suspect then got into a red, four-door vehicle and drove away.

Four men, ranging in age from 19 to 34, and a 29-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds. While four of the victims are expected to survive, one is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. All were taken to an area hospital.

Detectives are trying to determine if someone inside the shop returned fire.

Tim Gillespie is the owner of the barbershop and was there when the gunfire rang out.

"I'm praying for everyone involved, because to be that evil to do something like that, you need God. It was cold-blooded," Gillespie said.

No arrests have been made.