Columbus police looking for persons of interest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl

Police said Aniyah Elie was struck when someone fired shots from a vehicle near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released photos of two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street when police say shots were fired from a vehicle.

One of those shots struck 17-year-old Aniyah Elie. Police say Elie took herself to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

She was pronounced dead just after midnight. Her death is the 114th homicide in Columbus this year.

A detective with Columbus police said the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened outside the Kroger store located at 1350 North High Street.

Police released images Monday evening of two people they are attempting to identify in connection to this incident.