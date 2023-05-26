Ohio teen wins national recognition for veteran pin challenge

Harrison Rothschild entered the “We Heart Veterans Pin Designed Challenge."

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — This weekend, there are many tributes to honor our fallen heroes. And one Ohio high school student is getting some national recognition for his creativity in saluting our troops

Harrison Rothschild entered the “We Heart Veterans Pin Designed Challenge." The contest asks students from across the country to use their STEM skills to create a pin for Memorial Day using a 3D design.

Rothschild’s pin was among hundreds considered for the award across the country. He said he designed it with his family and friends in mind, many of whom are veterans.

“I have a lot of family members that are veterans. Both my grandfathers, multiple of my uncles, some of my cousins and one of my really good friends. I wanted to make a pin that would incorporate all of the symbols of all of the branches into one,” he said.

Rothschild and his co-winner from San Antonio were invited to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum to showcase their designs. He says this contest will be a good starting point for his future plans to be a biomedical engineer.

“It’s a really great jumping point for me,” he said.

You can learn more about the contest here.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.