Winners of Ohio State’s annual 4 Miler announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The results are in for Ohio State’s annual 4 Miler that wrapped up Sunday afternoon, a day after the team’s Spring Game.

Runners cooled off at Ohio Stadium as the 4 Miler came to a close and received the Official Finisher's Medal, which took the shape of the stadium. Those who took part in the race also received an official T-shirt.

The top three spots went to Jonathan Allen of Columbus, Karter Tow of Van Wert and Thomas Guidotti of Troy.

Allen finished with a nearly one-minute lead, crossing the line with a time of 19:18. Tow followed behind with a time of 20:16 and Guidotti placed third at 20:53.

The race is the largest four-mile running and walking event in the country and offers Buckeyes fans the chance to “Finish on the 50."

The event also offered a race for kids. The Brutus Bolt Kids Race took place right after the 4-Miler and allowed younger runners the chance to walk or run with their parent.

Following a morning full of exercise, participants could visit the northeast side of the stadium for the free race day tailgate party where there were vendor booths music and other activities.

