First-of-its-kind turf field now open in Prairie Township

The One Field and the Galloway Sports Complex was built to welcome anyone, especially athletes who don't depend on cleats to dribble but instead rely on wheels.

LINCOLN VILLAGE, Prairie Township — With little blades of green artificial grass, white lines marking the boundaries and giant nets as bookends, it looks like your typical turf field. But, the new field in Prairie Township offers something unique.

Dorothy Meadows' wheelchair was the first ever to hit this turf. She loves soccer and said this field is the best thing ever.

"I hope everyone can come out here and try it out,” she said.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month, coaches and athletes were joined by supporters who made this turf field possible. It was a moment that has been years in the making.

It took a lot for this turf to be developed, funded and constructed.

The complex is the first of its kind in the United States. It's unique in that it's designed for wheelchairs to move around smoothly and it meets concussion protocol.

"The turf has an in-field that is a ceramic coated stand and instead of having the rubber it does not stick to the wheel chairs,” said James Jewell, the township administrator. "Even though it's in Prairie Township it's a unique field that's really for all of central Ohio."

Lisa George is among the first coaches to use the field with her athletes this weekend.

She's the director of TOPSoccer Columbus, a program for children living with disabilities and special needs.