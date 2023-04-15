Defense defeats offense 40-31 in Ohio State's 2023 Spring Game

Quarterback Kyle McCord finished the game 18-of-34 for 184 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s spring practices came to a close Saturday as the Gray team (defense) jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat the Scarlet team (offense) 40-31 in the annual spring game.

Going into spring ball, fans were anticipating a chance to see quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown compete for the starting job, but it was announced earlier in the week Brown would miss the game with a finger injury.

This year’s game was set up similar to last season with traditional offensive scoring and the defense picked up points via scores, takeaways, three-and-outs, sack and forced punts.

McCord finished the game 18-of-34 for 184 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. His lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 37-yarder to wideout Carnell Tate.

Tristan Gebbia, a transfer from Oregon State, had 127 yards on 14-of-24 passing and a 57-yard touchdown to Noah Rogers late in the game.

Both Tate and Rogers are true freshmen who have been on campus since January.

Chip Trayanum, who played both linebacker and running back last season, led all rushers with 110 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run in the first half.

But the other touchdown came from a Buckeye no one would suspect: Archie Griffin. The two-time Heisman Trophy winner came on during the third quarter and took a handoff down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown run.

All-American wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who only played a couple of series in the first quarter, finished with three catches for 62 yards.

On the defensive side, Caden Curry, Ty Hamilton, Kenyatta Jackson, Hero Kanu and Tyliek Williams recorded sacks.