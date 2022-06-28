Coroner: 2 Ohio State students died of accidental fentanyl overdoses

Tiffany Iler and Jessica Lopez died in the incident. A third person was treated and released from the hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has determined that the deaths of two Ohio State University students in May were due to fentanyl intoxication.

The reports released Tuesday listed the manner of death for 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez as accidental.

On May 4, police were called to a residence on East Lane Avenue after a 911 caller claimed their roommates were overdosing.

The three students were taken to area hospitals, where Iler and Lopez later died. The third student was treated and released.

According to the university, Iler was a neuroscience student from the Cleveland area. She also worked on campus as a student research assistant. Lopez was a computer and information science student from Indiana.

Police confirmed investigators removed a powdery substance from the house the students were at on the night of the incident.

The same week of the reported overdose, Columbus Public Health and campus safety officials issued warnings of possible Adderall pills laced with fentanyl on campus.

A separate statement from the university said officials offer material during orientation about not accepting drugs from strangers, adding non-prescription medication can be deadly.