Police searching for answers as to what killed 2 Ohio State students

Toxicology reports on both students won't be available for at least 4 to 6 weeks which is typical for most coroner's offices.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two Ohio State students died from a reported overdose last week.

Columbus Police Narcotics Unit isn't saying much either about how the two students, 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez, came into possession of what police suspect may be fentanyl-laced drugs.

Investigators are trying to answer several questions. Among them being:

Did someone give them the drugs?

Did they unknowingly take them?

How much did they take?

And is there any video evidence or witnesses that would help detectives piece together what happened that fatal night?

While the university has not said what caused the overdoses, the Office of Student Life sent out a safety message last week about fake Adderall pills that appear to contain fentanyl.

Overdoses have risen in Franklin County since the pandemic, according to the Central Ohio Hospital Council.

Before the pandemic, 550 Franklin County residents died due to an overdose. In 2020, there were 804 overdose deaths and 760 in 2021.

"Our emergency rooms are seeing more individuals come in, did not realize they were taking anything contaminated with fentanyl, be it a medication contaminated with fentanyl, recreational drug use cocaine substances like that contaminated with fentanyl we are seeing more of that," said Jeff Klingler CEO of Central Ohio Hospital Council.