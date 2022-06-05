Police ID Ohio State students who died in reported overdose deaths near campus

University officials have not said what caused the overdoses, but did send out a safety message warning students about fake Adderall pills.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the two Ohio State students who died after a reported overdose near campus last week.

In an update Monday, police said 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez died after the alleged overdose incident on Wednesday.

According to university records, Iler was majoring in neuroscience and also worked on campus as a student research assistant. Records show Lopez was majoring in computer and information science.

Police and medics were called to a residence on East Lane Avenue after a 911 caller said their roommates were overdosing. Three students were taken to area hospitals.

The university confirmed two students had died as of Friday. A third student was treated at the hospital and released.

University officials have not yet said what caused the overdoses, but the Office of Student Life did send out a safety message on Thursday warning students about fake Adderall pills. The fake pills appear to contain fentanyl and are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations, according to the message.

Students can confidentially pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl strips at the Wilce Student Health Center at 1875 Millikin Road during business hours.

"Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating," University President Kristina Johnson said in a statement Friday.

The university held a moment of silence for the students and others who have died this past year during Sunday's spring commencement ceremony.

Counseling services are available for students in need by calling 614-292-5766.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4616.

Adderall is a stimulant drug that is prescribed to treat patients who experience attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition that makes it difficult to concentrate.

Adderall can be habit-forming, prompting the person taking it to feel the need to consume a larger dosage. This can lead to potential risk for overdose.

Adderall’s reported ability to help students stay focused and alert has made it one of the most popular drugs used today on college campuses.