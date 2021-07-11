Police: OSU student, 2 others robbed at gunpoint near campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after three people, including an Ohio State student, were robbed at gunpoint near campus early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 2:05 a.m. on West Oakland Avenue, according to a neighborhood safety alert.
Police said the three victims were together when an unknown vehicle approached them. A man got out of the car, pointed a gun and demanded their belongings.
After robbing the victims, the man returned to the car, which was driven by a woman. The driver then headed toward Neil Avenue.
Police did not say what belongings were taken.
Columbus police describe the car as a small silver sedan, which has been reported stolen. The license plate number is JEK7021.
CPD is asking anyone with additional information to call 614-645-4545.
The Ohio State University is encouraging students to take advantage of safety and wellness resources that are available online.