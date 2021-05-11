Columbus police detail results of 21-hour crime blitz operation in Franklinton, Hilltop areas

Every law enforcement agency in Franklin County held a similar crime blitz operation in September with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police announced the results of its second enforcement sweep designed to crack down on criminal activity on the city’s west side.

Officers within the city’s police department came together to participate in “Operation Unity 2,” an organized blitz with the goal of stopping as much crime as possible in the Franklinton and Hilltop areas.

During a press briefing Friday, Tim Myers, acting commander for Columbus police’s Patrol Zone 3, said the crime blitz took place between 6 a.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

Myers said roughly 170 Columbus police personnel were patrolling in the area.

During that time, police have arrested 45 people. Thirty of them were felons, according to Myers.

Officers have also recovered eight illegal firearms, five stolen vehicles and more than $25,000 worth of drugs were taken off the street during the operation.

Columbus police later released additional results of Thursday’s operation, which are listed below:

197 Traffic Stops were made, with 254 traffic violations written.

67 of those 196 Traffic Stops resulted in a Warning; 130 stops resulted in traffic tickets.

Officers wrote 57 charges for individuals who did not possess a valid driver’s license.

45 individuals were arrested, including 30 Felons and 3 OVI violators.

The SOFAST fugitive team arrested an individual with warrants for 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery and 12 counts of Robbery.

An Enforcement team stopped suspicious individuals on the Hilltop, resulting in the seizure of 1 oz. of cocaine, $5k in cash, and pills.

An Enforcement team stopped a car in Franklinton and recovered a pistol and a large quantity of methamphetamine.

SWAT arrested a wanted felon for felonious assault who also had multiple warrants for Domestic Violence.

71 Arrest Warrants were served.

Over $11,000 in cash/assets were seized.

8 illegal firearms were seized, including an AR-15 type pistol

5 stolen vehicles were recovered.

49 vehicles were impounded, including 2 ATVs/motorcycles.

2 juveniles were arrested.

28 citizens were directly contacted regarding crime prevention efforts.

Estimated street value of suspected narcotics seized: $25,576

Dubbed “Operation Unity,” every law enforcement agency in Franklin County held a similar crime blitz operation in September with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible across central Ohio.

At the time, the agencies took 32 illegal guns off the streets, arrested 99 wanted felons and made an additional 79 felony arrests. Police also removed drivers who were under the influence from the roads as well as 113 drivers who did not have a license.

Law enforcement officers said the arrests made in September included the seizure of illegal weapons and drugs.

While several agencies have worked together in the past, September marked the first time every department in Franklin County partnered for a 24-hour crime blitz.

Chief Elaine Bryant explained during the briefing that a third operation could happen in the near future.