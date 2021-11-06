Police: 3 juveniles charged in carjacking near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle near The Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The incident happened just after 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of North High Street near 12th Avenue.
According to police, the suspects stole a vehicle from a victim. Police said the victim was not an Ohio State student.
While reports indicated a shot may have been fired during the incident, police did not confirm whether the suspects were armed with any weapons.
At some point, officers spotted the vehicle and later apprehended the suspects after chasing them on foot.
The vehicle was also recovered.
Police said the juveniles are each charged with aggravated robbery and robbery.