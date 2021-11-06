Police: 3 juveniles charged in carjacking near Ohio State

The incident happened after 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of North High Street near 12th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle near The Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The incident happened just after 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of North High Street near 12th Avenue.

According to police, the suspects stole a vehicle from a victim. Police said the victim was not an Ohio State student.

While reports indicated a shot may have been fired during the incident, police did not confirm whether the suspects were armed with any weapons.

Around 7 p.m., a carjacking occurred near 12th and High. Reports indicate a shot may have been fired. @ColumbusPolice responded, pursued, and apprehended the suspects. There is no ongoing threat and no injuries reported. Victim is not a student. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 6, 2021

At some point, officers spotted the vehicle and later apprehended the suspects after chasing them on foot.

The vehicle was also recovered.