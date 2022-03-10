Ohio State's crime map to replace neighborhood safety notices

Starting Friday, the university will roll out its Community Crime Map and it will include crime categories of aggravated assault, residential burglary and robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University will soon have a new tool to alert students and community members about off-campus crime.

Starting Friday, the university will roll out its Community Crime Map and it will include statistics from the Columbus Division of Police.

According to the university, the map is pre-programmed to a 1-mile radius, and it will include crime categories of aggravated assault, residential burglary and robbery of a person from the most recent 30-day period.

In addition, people will be able to sign up for crime alerts, see heat maps and access additional crime categories.

According to Ohio State’s website, the map was conceived to align with recommendations and feedback from students and an independent report by Security Risk Management Consultants.