Ohio State adding security cameras, more patrol for parking garages due to recent crime

The first set of security cameras will be installed at the Ohio Union North and South garages.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In response to an alarming trend of crimes, including theft and damaged cars, the Ohio State University announced its adding security cameras to two of its parking garages.

The university announced crews will begin installing the security cameras at the Ohio Union North and South parking garages off of North High Street.

Since the beginning of 2022, six crimes have been reported at the two garages. The garage with the most reported crimes was at the Arps Garage on College Road with seven.

There have been 38 crimes across all garages since the new year. The crimes range from criminal mischief, cars being stolen, damage and others.

In a release, Ohio State said it's prioritizing those two garages based on recent trends but will continue to review whether other garages will need to have the cameras installed.

The university also said it has increased police and security patrol in parking lots and garages as well as campus.

Recently, 10TV has talked with several students who have been victims of these crimes.

One woman whose car was parked in the Arps Garage discovered someone got on top of the hood of her car and stomped in the windshield. She was among a dozen others whose cars were damaged within a three-day period earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, a man walked out to the Ohio Stadium West Lot to find his car was stolen. Then while he was on the phone with 911, he was hit by his stolen vehicle.

These are just some of the instances that have students saying they are more concerned about parking in the garages at night.

"It is alarming that I've been hearing about a lot of thefts. It makes you a little apprehensive," Suzie Klinga, who commutes to Ohio State for school. "More cameras would be helpful."