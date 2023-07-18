Ohio State Highway Patrol posts Corvette in 'Best Looking Cruiser' competition

The Buckeye State took 13th in last year's competition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for votes in this year's "Best Looking Cruiser" competition.

State police from 46 states submitted photos of their cruisers. Most of the cruisers are either a Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer or Chevrolet Suburban. Some agencies got flashier with their vehicles— South Carolina showed off a Ford Mustang while Ohio displayed a bright red Chevrolet Corvette in front of a lighthouse.

The Buckeye State took 13th in last year's competition. The top 13 photos will be featured in the 2024 American Association of State Troopers calendar and the photo that gets the most votes will be featured on the cover.

Four states — Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico and Oklahoma — did not enter the contest.