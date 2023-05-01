More than 12,200 degrees handed out at Ohio State's 2023 spring graduation

This year's commencement address was delivered by Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The rain didn't stop thousands of graduates from being recognized Sunday during The Ohio State University's spring commencement.

More than 12,200 degrees were handed out as students walk across the stage in the Ohio Stadium wearing their caps and gowns.

The ceremony was led by Ohio State President Kristina Johnson, who announced in November that she would be stepping down at the end of the academic year.

In a release from November, Johnson addressed her resignation writing:

"Since I arrived at The Ohio State University in August of 2020, we have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic," Johnson said in a release from the university. "I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. It’s been a privilege to serve this incredible university, and I have been honored to work as part of this brilliant, dedicated and passionate community."

This year's commencement address was delivered by Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). EJI is a nonprofit organization that helps provide representation to those who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced, or abused in state jails and prisons, according to the website.

The total degrees and certificates handed out are as follows:

Graduate School — 2,505

College of Arts and Sciences — 3,712

Fisher College of Business — 1,633

Dentistry — 153

Education and Human Ecology — 674

Engineering — 1,404

Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences | Agricultural Technical Institute School of Environment and Natural Resources — 482

Michael Moritz College of Law — 188

Medicine — 692

Nursing — 214

Optometry — 60

Pharmacy — 188

John Glenn College of Public Affairs — 86

Public Health — 84

Social Work — 175