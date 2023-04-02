12,000 pinwheels planted outside Wexner Medical Center’s transplant center for Donate Life Month

Each of the 12,000 pinwheels represents an organ transplant performed at the Wexner Medical Center since 1967.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of red and silver pinwheels were placed outside of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center on Sunday to honor transplant patients, deceased organ donors and living kidney and liver donors.

The 15th annual Buckeye Pinwheel Planting and Transplant Reunion was held in the medical center’s front plaza and the pinwheels will remain on display through the month of April, which is Donate Life Month.

The ceremony began with the pinwheel dedication featuring a transplant recipient and organ donor family and then the planting of the pinwheels.