Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and several Buckeyes will likely hear their names called over the next three days.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will end up on the next level.

There are 19 Buckeyes who are either draft eligible or seniors. This story will be updated as players get drafted.

C.J Stroud | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 2 | Houston Texans

Stroud spent three years with the Buckeyes and was one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2021 and 2022, boasting a 21-4 record. He is the only Buckeye to ever be a Heisman trophy finalist twice. The California native set 16 Ohio State passing and total offense records.

_____