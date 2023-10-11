Columbus police officer injured after being hit by equipment on city's west side

The officer was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police was injured after they were hit by some type of equipment on the city's west side.

The incident happened at Trabue Road and Quarry Trails Drive around just before 8:45 a.m.

The officer was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Police dispatchers said the officer was working special duty in that area.

Trabue Road from Hague Avenue to Riverside Drive is closed due to the incident. Police did not say how long the road would be shut down.