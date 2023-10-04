x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 in serious condition after crash near Galloway

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a crash occurred near the 5000 block of Johnson Road near Galloway around 3:10 p.m.
Credit: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are seriously injured after a crash in southwest Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a crash occurred near the 5000 block of Johnson Road near Galloway around 3:10 p.m.

Officials say one person was ejected from a vehicle and one person had to be extricated.

Three people in serious condition were transported following the crash. One was taken to Grant Medical Center, one was taken to Wexner Medical Center and another was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Johnson Road is currently closed in the area of the crash.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2nd suspect in fatal shooting during Columbus AutoZone robbery in custody; both charged with murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out