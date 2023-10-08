Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in south Columbus Sunday afternoon, police say.



Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Buffalo Court around 5 p.m.



When police arrived at the scene, they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.



There is currently no suspect information. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.