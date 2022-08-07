Police ID 21-year-old man fatally shot after argument outside northeast Columbus gas station

The shooting happened at a Speedway on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot outside a gas station on the city's northeast side early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at a Speedway on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m. and found Zemyre Abraham inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Abraham was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.

Officers on the scene told 10TV's Tino Ramos the shooting stemmed from an argument between Abraham and another person.

Police said the gunman walked up to Abraham's car and fired shots into his vehicle.

Abraham drove away in his vehicle on Stelzer Rd. for about 100 yards before coming to a stop and collapsing, according to police.

No details have yet been released on a suspect.

Police did say surveillance video was obtained from Speedway that might have captured the shooting.