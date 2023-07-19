What 911 calls reveal about northeast Columbus pool party shooting

10TV obtained about three dozen phone calls about the pool party.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 911 calls from a northeast Columbus shooting reveal details about the night 18-year-old Tay Green was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, there was an "impromptu birthday and pool party" on the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Green suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

One caller told dispatchers, "There's like about 16 um teenagers in there, and um, I think half of them are fighting."

A maintenance worker for the complex told dispatchers, "I told them they need to leave now, and they're not listening."

Here's a timeline of the incident, according to police:

8:03 p.m. – First call received by the Emergency Communications Center

8:07 p.m. – Caller notifying ECC personnel officers were on scene

8:08 p.m. – Multiple cruisers arrive on the scene; and an officer located the victim

8:10 p.m. – Police helicopter was over the scene

8:15 p.m. – Victim transported by Columbus Division of Fire to Mount Carmel East

Another caller told dispatchers, "I called for a dispatch earlier to clear out the pool, and now it looks like someone's been shot over here."

"There are shots being fired outside over here. There's a big commotion. Somebody shot like five shots out here," another caller said.

The two charged with Green's murder, 15-year-old D’Angelo Harris and 16-year-old Andrez Kelly, are scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.