Man dead in shooting at northeast Columbus pool party

Police say a birthday and pool party was held by a large group of teens who did not live at the property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing charges after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a pool party in northeast Columbus Friday night, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive around 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police found the victim, 18-year-old Tay Green, suffering from gunshot wounds. Green was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

Two teenagers, 16-year-old Andrez Kelley and 15-year-old Dangelo Harris, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

According to police, the incident stems from an "impromptu birthday and pool party" that was attended by a large group of teenagers who did not live at the location of the shooting.