Man dead in shooting at northeast Columbus pool party

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing charges after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a pool party in northeast Columbus Friday night, police said.
The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive around 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Police found the victim, 18-year-old Tay Green, suffering from gunshot wounds. Green was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.
Two teenagers, 16-year-old Andrez Kelley and 15-year-old Dangelo Harris, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.
According to police, the incident stems from an "impromptu birthday and pool party" that was attended by a large group of teenagers who did not live at the location of the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.