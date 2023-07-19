Dublin man pleads guilty for fatal shooting of 22-year-old man outside north Columbus restaurant

Abdulbasid Ahmed shot and killed 22-year-old Hassan Hassan outside Safina World Restaurant located at 4431 Cleveland Ave. on Jan. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old Dublin man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of another man in north Columbus earlier this year.

Abdulbasid Ahmed was sentenced in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison. According to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack, the sentence was recommended by the prosecution and Ahmed’s defense attorney.

Ahmed shot and killed 22-year-old Hassan Hassan outside Safina World Restaurant located at 4431 Cleveland Ave. on Jan. 2.

A release from the prosecuting attorney’s office says that the two men were previously friends and roommates and had got into a fight inside the restaurant the night of the shooting. After the fight, Ahmed reportedly walked outside and got into his SUV.

Hassan then came out of the restaurant moments later and walked in the opposite direction of Ahmed when Ahmed fired gunshots at Hassan, hitting him in the back.

Police said that Hassan died at the scene.

Ahmed said he was afraid of Hassan, who also had a gun, and feared he would shoot him.

Following the incident, Ahmed was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon. Those charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification.