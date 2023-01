The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning.

Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car then rolled over until it came to a stop.

The woman was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.