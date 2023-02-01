Off-duty firefighter in Whitehall helps save man from burning vehicle

The off-duty firefighter and the bystanders were able to pull the man out of the burning truck and stay with him until on-duty EMTs arrived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Andrew Morales' day off from fighting fires for Whitehall, he took his daughter out to eat at the Roosters off Highway 23 in Circleville.

But, as they were about to leave, he saw the aftermath of a very serious crash.

“On the way out, [I] saw a fireball in the air, didn't see the accident. Saw it roll to the stop,” said Morales.



“I did not think twice, you just kind of go and do what you can do. Your oath you take, you help if you can help,” Morales explained.



He didn't have his gear or any tools, but he and a few others ran toward the burning car.





“I would imagine it would have been pretty bad. He didn't have a lot of deliberative movement. The door was pinned from the accident. He was in a bad way,” Morales said.



Whether he was at work at the Whitehall Division of Fire or enjoying a day off, Morales knew he needed to jump into action to help save a life.