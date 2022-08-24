No charges for Columbus police officer who fatally shot Bob Evans robbery suspect

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced a grand jury voted not to indict officer Jeffrey Miller in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Brown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police will not be charged in the 2020 shooting death of a robbery suspect at a Bob Evans restaurant.

On Jan. 25, 2020, police were dispatched to the Bob Evans at 1445 Olentangy River Road on the report of an armed robbery in progress. Police reported Brown was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun.

Brown, who reportedly was holding the manager at gunpoint, demanded money from the safe and assaulted the manager while she attempted to open it.

After several minutes of trying to get the money, Brown fled before officers arrived when he was confronted by a customer with a fire extinguisher.

The prosecutor’s office said Miller and his partner saw Brown near the rear of the restaurant and run to the parking lot of the hotel next door.

The other officer pursued Brown on foot while Miller remained in the vehicle. Miller encountered Brown running toward him and told him to show his hands.

The prosecutor’s office said Brown continued running toward Miller, raising his hand with what appeared to be a firearm to the officer.

Miller fired his gun twice, striking Brown once. Brown was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. No officers were injured.