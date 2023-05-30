New report addresses Columbus’ 'aquatic desert zones'

The report first addresses existing conditions of the city’s eight outdoor pools and one indoor pool.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department highlights the need for more pools in the city to keep up with its growing population.

It first addresses existing conditions of the city’s eight outdoor pools and one indoor pool. It then breaks down its survey sent out to the community and ways to meet those needs that were identified.

"The aquatics capital improvement plan report just came out late last week and so that will guide our plans,” said Kerry Francis, the communications officer for Columbus Recreation & Parks.

Francis said the report will help guide future plans for the department. It identified three areas in the city as “aquatic desert zones” and some possible locations for pools in those areas.

According to the report, the National Recreation and Park Association recommends two pools per every 100,000 people, but Columbus currently has one pool per 100,000 people. It also suggests partnering with city schools could help support funding and management responsibilities for additional pools.

"We do know that there is a need for more pools and are looking at what the best options are,” Francis said.

According to a survey of more than 2,400 Columbus residents in 2021, the biggest barrier and challenge with the city’s existing facilities is overcrowding. Some people also said the current pools are too far away from where they live.

The report also identified half of the outdoor pools are past their “usable life.” That includes Glenwood, Windsor, Marion Franklin, and Tuttle Pools. Both Glenwood Pool and Windsor Pool are scheduled to have all repairs completed this year, as they were identified as the highest priority for replacement.

The city’s four spray parks were found to be in generally good condition.

"Most of our programming is low and no cost, so it is accessible to residents all across Columbus,” Francis said.

Admission into all of the city’s pools is $1 per person per day.

Francis said they’ll look at the results and communities needs to then determine programming and planning moving forward.