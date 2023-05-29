Businesses preparing for big week ahead of Memorial Tournament

Some businesses in Bridge Park expect to do double the amount of business they normally do.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ohio — Businesses throughout Dublin are preparing for the influx of crowds this week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

"Bridge Park is booming right now… we'll definitely see a huge growth in sales this week,” said Kyle Krishanko, the general manager of Rebol.

Rebol is a non-GMO, organic fast-casual restaurant in Bridge Park. Krishanko said he expects this week’s sales to at least double a typical week’s earnings. He added they’ve been working hard to prepare.

"A lot of heavy ordering, just you know being on your A game, you know everyday you just gotta bring a hardwork mentality and just get through the day,” Krishanko said.

Michele Rizco, team leader for Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea in Bridge Park, said they’ve also been stocking up in preparation.

"We order a lot more pastries and our pastries are all local so we have to give the bakers a heads up,” Rizco said.

Rizco said they typically see about a 30-40% increase in sales the week of the tournament.

"We've already had a lot pouring in with all their PGA badges and stuff,” Rizco said.

As the official offsite destination of the tournament, Bridge Park is also hosting Fore! Fest this Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The street and music festival is free to the public and includes food and beverage options as well as interactive games. Many of the surrounding restaurants also take part in the event.

"We'll be out here, full bar and food service,” Krishanko said.

The influx of crowds can bring up some safety concerns, but Dublin Police Deputy Chief Nick Tabernik said they’re prepared.

"Our priority is safety and security of the event,” Tabernik said.

Tabernik said they’re upping their patrols throughout the city this week, partnering with the Franklin County and Delaware County Sheriff’s Departments, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.



Free parking options are also available throughout the city, but Tabernik said to be smart if you plan to consume alcohol.

“If you plan to drink, make sure you have a plan on how to get home,” Tabernik said.

Tabernik added that visitors can also use a SafeRide code this weekend, “Dub Memorial 23” for a free ride of up to $10 through the app, Lyft, to get people home safely.