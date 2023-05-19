Jeffrey Balzer sworn in as new Delaware County sheriff

The Delaware County Republican Central Committee voted him to take over the remainder of Russ Martin's term which ends in January 2025.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has officially sworn in Jeffrey Balzer as sheriff to replace Russ Martin, who is retiring.

“It feels good. It's something I have looked forward to for a long time,” Balzer said.

After decades of service in law enforcement, Balzer is now the top sheriff in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Republican Central Committee voted Balzer to take over the remainder of Martin's term which ends in January 2025.

Balzer said he plans to continue the good work of Martin.

“Part of it is to partner, not just with our citizens, we have seen how important that is, but in some areas, there's a disconnect between the citizens and law enforcement. We don't have that up here.”

Balzer started his law enforcement career as a sheriff's deputy in Champagne County. He then moved to Delaware and worked for the police department, and was with the U.S. Marshal's before joining the sheriff's office in 2016.

Martin hired Balzer to oversee the jail, and before he retired, he gave Balzer advice and a gift.

“He brought into the meeting, this badge," Balzer explained. "This badge isn't the shiniest badge, it is a little tarnished, but it has been around for a number of years. When he became sheriff, this is the badge they gave him. That meant a lot to me."

He said he is looking forward to continuing his work with those at the sheriff's office and community members.

“We have to earn that trust every day. I tell people we can't take it for granted,” he said.

Balzer said no matter what changes with policing, he expects one thing from his deputies: treat people with dignity and respect.

“That means from the people we interact with, no matter what their station in life or the people we are arresting,” Balzer said.

Balzer and his wife have raised their three kids in Delaware. Balzer is an avid outdoorsman.

“You may see me, maybe on a weekend. I'll be the guy out there on my bicycle, or I will be the guy running somewhere. I love to get out and enjoy the community,” he said.