Acting Delaware County sheriff appointed by commissioners

Jeffrey Balzer has had an extensive career in law enforcement before joining the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Commissioners have appointed chief deputy Jeffrey Balzer to serve as acting sheriff for the county following Russell Martin’s retirement.

Martin retired from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He had served as sheriff since June 2012 and worked 43 years in his law enforcement career.

Prior to joining the sheriff's office in 2016, Balzer became a deputy sheriff in Champaign County after graduating from Ohio University. He moved to Delaware County and joined the Delaware Police Department.

After several years on the force, Balzer was appointed a deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. His assignments included court security, judicial protection, witness security, fugitive investigations and terrorism investigations.

Jeff Benton, president of the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, said that he and other commissioners felt that Balzer’s extensive experience in law enforcement qualified him for the appointment.

“We have gotten to know this fine officer over the last 6+ years,” Benton said. “and we have no doubt he will represent this office and our country with integrity.”

According to the Ohio Revised Code, county commissioners can appoint an acting officer to fill the duties of another county office when it is vacated more than 40 days before the next general election.

Balzer can serve no more than 45 days before the Delaware County Republican Party’s Central Committee must appoint Martin’s successor. The appointee would serve the remainder of Martin’s term until Dec. 31, 2024.