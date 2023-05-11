Delaware County chief deputy voted to finish sheriff's vacated term

Jeffrey Balzer, who has 38 years of law enforcement experience, was appointed as acting sheriff in April.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Republican Central Committee voted chief deputy and acting sheriff Jeffrey Balzer to become the county's next sheriff following Russell Martin's retirement.

Balzer, who has 38 years of law enforcement experience, was appointed as acting sheriff in April.

Prior to joining the sheriff's office in 2016, Balzer became a deputy sheriff in Champaign County after graduating from Ohio University. He moved to Delaware County and joined the Delaware Police Department.

After several years on the force, Balzer was appointed a deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. His assignments included court security, judicial protection, witness security, fugitive investigations and terrorism investigations.

Balzer joined the sheriff's office when Martin recruited him as a chief deputy with oversight of the jail and courts.

Balzer said he will hold himself and the sheriff's office to the higest standards of conduct.

“This is what our citizens expect and deserve. The men and women of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will continue their strong commitment to serve and protect others. We will consistently work to earn the support of our community and be worthy of being known as the Best Sheriff’s Office in Ohio," Balzer said.

Balzer will complete Martin's vacated term, which ends Jan. 5, 2025.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.