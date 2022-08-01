LIST: National Night Out 2022 celebrations across central Ohio

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Several communities across central Ohio are hosting celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.
The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Guests can be a part of block parties, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and other activities.
Check to see what is happening in your neighborhood for National Night Out:
- Clinton Estates — 1180 Shanley Drive, Trinity United Church of Christ | Starts at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Columbus — 219 South High Street, The Goat RiverSouth | 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Franklinton — 141 Hawkes Avenue, Avondale Schoolyard | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Genoa Township — 7049 Big Walnut Road, McNamara Park | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Grandview — Wyman Woods Park | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Greater Eastside — 5800 Chanry Drive | 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Hilliard — 5412 Old Creek Lane, Tinapple Park | 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- North Columbus — 959 East Lincoln Avenue, Chaseland Park | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- South Central Hilltop (Aug. 13) — 551 South Richardson Avenue, Chaseland Park | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Whitehall — 4815 Etna Road, John Bishop Memorial Park | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.