Funeral underway for Clark County deputy killed in standoff

Deputy Matthew Yates was fatally shot on July 24.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A funeral is underway for a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last month.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman breaking into a home in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and five to six shots being fired on July 24.

Deputy Matthew Yates and other deputies checked inside the home where they were met with gunfire. Sheriff Deb Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home where he had to be rescued by Clark County Special Operations and other tactical teams.

Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The funeral is being held at First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. After the service, he will be buried at Ferncliff Cemetery.

Yates, 41, leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter along with several relatives and family members.

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office and a member of the Special Operations Team, according to Burchett.

A deputy was injured during their attempt to rescue Yates, but it was not gun related and will be OK.