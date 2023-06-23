1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Rickenbacker International Airport

The crash happened at Alum Creek and Spiegel drives near the Rickenbacker International Airport, just before 11:20 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash in Madison Township Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alum Creek and Spiegel drives near the Rickenbacker International Airport, just before 11:20 a.m.

According to Madison Township Fire Chief Derek Robinson, multiple cars were involved.

One person was confirmed dead, and three others were taken to a local hospital. Two of those injured were described as stable and one was critical.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Alum Creek Drive.

No additional information was provided. It’s unclear what caused the crash.