The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the area of Alum Creek Drive and Proclamation Way just before 6 p.m. for a report of a crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in southeast Columbus on Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the area of Alum Creek Drive and Proclamation Way just before 6 p.m. for a report of a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.