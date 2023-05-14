Man seriously injured in Marion County crash

Troopers said the crash happened on State Route 95 in Montgomery Township shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is seriously injured following a crash in Marion County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 32-year-old Johnny Arthur II of LaRue, Ohio, was traveling westbound in a 2016 Subaru WRX on State Route 95 in Montgomery Township shortly before 8 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Witnesses told investigators that a black BMW, driven by an unknown individual, was overtaking the Subaru when another vehicle approached. The BMW swerved into the westbound lane, causing Arthur to travel off the right side of the road.

Arthur's vehicle struck a driveway embankment, a house, a parked vehicle and a tree before coming to a stop. The black BMW did not remain at the scene.

Arthur was transported to Marion General Hospital, but was then moved to Grant Medical Center for further treatment.